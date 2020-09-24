John Cena to Star in New James Gunn Suicide Squad Spin-Off Series Peacemaker

John Cena is reprising his role as Peacemaker in a new TV spin-off of James Gunn's upcoming film, The Suicide Squad.

On Wednesday, HBO Max announced that it has given a straight-to-series order for the first season of Peacemaker, an action-adventure-comedy series based on the DC Comics character of the same name, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gunn will write all eight episodes of the upcoming series and will also direct several of them, Deadline reported.

While details of the plot have not been released, the streaming service said it will "explore the origins" of Peacemaker, a man who "believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers on the series. Cena, 43, will also serve as a co-executive producer of the show.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest d—bag," Gunn said in a statement. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, praised Gunn for his "unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character."

Cena said he is "unbelievably excited" to reprise his role as Peacemaker.

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," he said. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

The former WWE star also posted about the upcoming series on Twitter and included a first look at the poster for the new HBO show.

Cena said working with Gunn on Suicide Squad was "an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way."

"I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on @hbomax!!!" Cena added.

Production on Peacemaker is scheduled to begin in early 2021, Variety reported.

News of the spinoff comes nearly a year before The Suicide Squad film is set to hit theaters.

Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn — but will do so in a red and black leather-look, standing in contrast to the iconic T-shirt and short shorts ensemble she sports in the original film.