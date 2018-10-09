John Cena isn’t afraid of any awkward run-ins with his ex.

Cena, 41, stopped by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s hour of the Today show on Tuesday and briefly touched on his breakup with Nikki Bella.

When asked if he would rather run into an ex at the gym or on vacation, the pro wrestler said that would be “a hypothetical situation, because vacation doesn’t exist for me.”

“So if did run into each other, most likely it would be at the gym,” he said. “Although it would be awkward, it would be amicable and comfortable.”

Asked if he has run into Bella, 34, since their most recent split in July, Cena said “yes,” noting that the encounter was fine.

Cena also addressed his emotional interview on the same show back in February before the couple officially announced the end of their year-long engagement, during which he admitted he and Bella were going through a rough patch.

“As far as my actions are concerned, that was me being honest and vulnerable and genuine and I don’t regret it one bit,” he said.

But moving forward, Cena said he plans to keep his relationships out of the public eye.

“As far as my personal business is concerned, I think it should remain personal,” he said.

Nikki Bella and John Cena Gary Miller/FilmMagic

In July, Bella confirmed that the pair had parted ways for the second time in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” she said. “I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

RELATED: Nikki Bella Officially Cancels Wedding to John Cena Again: ‘I’ve Ruined Everyone’s Fairy Tale’

The couple initially ended their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids. PEOPLE confirmed in June that they had gotten back together, though the reconciliation was short-lived.

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Wishes John Cena Would’ve Called Instead Of Discussing Breakup on the Today Show

Fans also got to watch the relationship fall apart on Total Bellas.

“It just sucks. I wish it could be different and I think that’s why I’ve had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot,” Bella told twin Brie during the season 3 finale, which aired on July 29. “I just feel like I’ve hit the point that I’m just so exhausted and done.”

In the months since the split, Bella has continued to focus on herself and her happiness.

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now,” a source close to the reality star recently told PEOPLE. “She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”