"Peacemaker is more of everything that you like about The Suicide Squad," John Cena previously told PEOPLE of his HBO Max spinoff of James Gunn's DC Comics blockbuster

John Cena Brings Back the Tighty-Whities in First Teaser for Peacemaker HBO Max Series Spinoff

John Cena made a splash in the DC Extended Universe this year with his introduction as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

The WWE star, 44, reprises the role in the first teaser for his very own spinoff series Peacemaker, which premieres January 13 on HBO Max. And his tighty-whities also make a triumphant return in the action-packed series.

In Saturday's sneak peek, he teases viewers with an impromptu dance number to Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" in nothing but a pair of white briefs. But his one-man dance party is cut short as he's forced to fight a mullet-clad villain in his underwear.

The teaser also features a cameo from a very friendly bald eagle, who not only rides shotgun with Cena's Peacemaker (a.k.a. Christopher Smith) in a red, white, and blue muscle car, but gives the titular anti-hero a hug with its full wingspan. It's a very on-brand friendship for the vigilante who "believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is recruited by Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) to join Task Force X, giving him a chance to stay out of prison and help save the world. He's joined by his butt-kicking femme fatale handler Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), tech and tactics specialist John Economos (Steve Agee), and the team's new recruit Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

The series was teased in the credits scene of The Suicide Squad, which premiered in August. Cena starred in the movie alongside Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, and more.

Cena previously teased the spinoff to PEOPLE at the red carpet premiere of The Suicide Squad in August, to which he arrived in full costume as Peacemaker. "Peacemaker is more of everything that you like about The Suicide Squad," he said at the time. "Step one, see The Suicide Squad. Step two, like The Suicide Squad. Step three, watch Peacemaker."

Also returning from The Suicide Squad is writer/director James Gunn, who wrote the entire series and helmed five of the eight episodes, including the first.