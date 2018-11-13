Watch John Cena Parody '90s Music Videos for Skyy Vodka

Well, this is … a different side of John Cena.

The wrestler turned actor has teamed up with Skyy Vodka for its “Proudly American” campaign — and he celebrated the partnership with a ’90s style music video parody.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, which Cena released on Twitter, the pro-wrestler wears a blonde wig and all-white outfit as he sings and shows off his dance moves.

“Welcome us into your embrace,” he says.

Cena is then shown as three different takes on a classic ’90s pop star.

“When we close our eyes, all we see is that gorgeous face,” he says. “Proud and strong. Out of the red, white and blue, all we see is you. Our beautiful Skyy Blue.”

The clips ends with Cena declaring himself “proudly American.”

“And if there’s one thing I know I am,” he says as he hold up a martini glass. “I’m John Cena.”

This one goes out to my beautiful Lady Liberty, my torch only lights for you girl. #Ad #SkyyVodka #ProudlyAmerican pic.twitter.com/JRyArRnW3f — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 13, 2018

“This one goes out to my beautiful Lady Liberty, my torch only lights for you girl,” he captioned the video.

The “Proudly American” campaign is a program celebrating the spirit of the evolving American values of which our country was founded.

In another video, Cena takes the Skyy Vodka pledge.

“I pledge allegiance to the American Dream,” he says. “The freedom to live your best life, to civil discourse, to writing your own history, to giving back and to you being you. And to all those who made America what it is and will be.”

As he delivers his take on the traditional pledge, images of diversity, bravery and community are shown on the screen.

Cena said he decided to partner with Skyy due to the brand’s commitment to “conquering adversity” and celebrating what it means to be a true American.

“I have always been proud to live in a country that promises people can live, love, and thrive without restrictions,” said John Cena in a statement. “I am inspired by fans every day that share their stories of conquering adversity and believing in who they are. SKYY’s dedication to embracing the ever-evolving America and offering a podium to those who embody, and at times even redefine, what it means to be American is a cause I stand proudly behind.”