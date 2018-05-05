John Cena & Nikki Bella: Inside Their Canceled Nuptials on What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

May 5 would have been John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s wedding day.

However, Bella, 34, called off the engagement three weeks before the WWE pair would walk down the aisle during their destination ceremony. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

The nuptials would’ve occurred over a year after Cena, 40, proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. And there was even a TV special planned about their wedding set to air in July, but the concept was scrapped after they split after six years together.

While Cena and Bella will not be going ahead with their “I dos,” here are all the wedding details they had shared with their fans and viewers of Total Bella and Total Divas.

The Dress

The same month she accepted Cena’s proposal, Bella was already in full wedding mode as she spoke candidly about what she envisioned for her big day.

“I’m kind of happy I’m getting married in my 30s, because in my 20s I would’ve had something obnoxious, princess-like Kate Middleton. I want lace I think. I want something very classy, like classic and sexy. Something classic, form-fitting. I do want a veil,” Bella told PEOPLE in April 2017, jokingly adding, “Who am I without cleavage?”

Also in April 2017, Bella took a trip to New York Bridal Fashion Week to look at wedding dresses from Romona Keveza and Marchesa. In August 2017, Bella revealed hints about her gown, telling PEOPLE Now, “I can say that it’s a Marchesa.”

During an episode of Total Divas that aired in January 2018, Brie Bella surprised her twin sister with a bridal shopping trip, during which Nikki tried on multiple dress options.

Meanwhile, Cena did not opt for a custom look.

“I also have a few decent-looking tuxes in the wardrobe already, so depending on the colors and the schemes of the wedding and the theme, I might already have something,” he told PEOPLE in July 2017. “I have a few tailors that I work with, just because I’m not exactly somebody who can buy a suit off the rack.”

Wedding Planning

Following the engagement, Bella and Cena expressed their excitement for their wedding.

“I think everyone’s going to think I’m a bridezilla. I really do. I think I’m just so happy to be engaged and that John decided he wanted to get married. I just want to take this in and make it fun and happy,” Bella told PEOPLE in April 2017. “The minute it’s not fun, it’s like why are we doing this? This is why he didn’t want to do it, right? So I want to make it easy and romantic and intimate. Make it for us, no one else but us.”

In July 2017, Bella announced that Brie would be matron of honor.

Meanwhile, Cena told PEOPLE he doesn’t need all the pomp and circumstance.

“I’ve stressed to Nicole that I would really like to get it done because I guess it took me so long to ask, now that I’ve made the commitment I really just want to get married,” he said in July 2017.

“I want it yesterday, but we have a date,” Cena said in April, shortly before their breakup. “I’m excited, but I also have great perspective that I want the day to be important for Nicole.”

He added, “All that information rests on her shoulders. I’m involved in every single step of the process, but I am like the last checkpoint. So, let’s say, décor will be chosen. And then I’ll be given three options but be nudged to like number two. I will politely agree to number two, but I am very much actively a part of the process.”

In October 2017, Bella, who was competing on Dancing with the Stars at the time, revealed that the wedding date was pushed back. “We changed the date and location,” she said, adding that the adjustment was spurred by “schedules” as well as their many responsibilities and commitments.

Bachelorette Party — But No Bachelor Party

In March, Nikki celebrated with a nine-day bachelorette party in Paris with Brie and their closest friends.

Meanwhile, Cena said he had no interest in a stag night.

“No, I mean, why? Help me out. What is a bachelor party? I’m gonna skip it,” he told E! News in March.

The Big Day

While John and Nikki will not be tying the knot, Brie recently told PEOPLE that she will be there for her sister on their wedding date.

Brie said that she was considering planning a girls trip for her twin to keep their minds distracted. “I’m throwing some stuff out there to her. We might do something, we are deciding. There’s a part of her that just wants to be home,” she said in late April.

“I just told her, you lead the way and I’ll follow. … If it’s at home and eating pizza and devouring ice cream, I’m down for that or if want to escape to Napa and down a lot of wine, I’m down for that as well,” Brie added.

The mother of one also added that Total Bellas viewers will see everything that led up to the former couple’s separation.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done,” she said. “My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”