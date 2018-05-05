John Cena and Nikki Bella Share Cryptic Messages Ahead of Their Canceled Wedding Date

Are John Cena and Nikki Bella trying to tell the world something?

Although Cena, 41, and Bella, 34, were originally set to say “I do” on May 5, that all changed three weeks ago when the pair announced they had decided to call off the engagement.

Seemingly acknowledging the heartbreaking significance of the day, Cena wrote that it was important to “keep moving,” even when life seems to throw misfortunes across your path.

“If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp,” he wrote on social media.

Just one day earlier, Cena and Bella also appeared to acknowledge the importance of May 5, when they both shared cryptic messages on Instagram.

While the Total Bellas star posted an image of a quote which read “Chin up princess or the crown slips,” Cena opted to share a close-up image of Day Zero, a book by Kresley Cole about the apocalypse.

While discussing the pair’s split, Cena admitted that he missed his ex.

“Nicole knows I love her and I miss her, but that is what it is. And I’m still here, still going — and I choose to go,” Cena told E! News last month.

“When you love somebody, it stings,” he added. “That’s why musicians write about it. That’s why poets write about it.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple had clashed over Bella’s desire to tie the knot in the first place and eventually have children.

“He never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken,” the source said. “This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”

Cena proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.