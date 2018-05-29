John Cena shared a saucy tweet — coincidentally after ex Nikki Bella‘s Total Bellas aired on Sunday.

“Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around,” the actor and WWE star, 41, wrote on Monday morning following the latest E! episode during which he and a tearful Bella, 34, discuss calling off their engagement.

Though Bella has yet to respond to her ex-fiancée, she and twin sister Brie Bella did share a hopeful message. “We all go through ups and downs and the journey is never easy but don’t lose hope #BellaArmy happiness is around the corner,” the siblings shared on Sunday.

Cena’s tweet about “messing around” comes over a week after the pair was spotted together in public for the first time since ending their engagement and calling off their May 5 wedding in April.

RELATED: Nikki Bella & John Cena Are ‘Basically Back Together’: ‘Their Commitment Is Stronger Than Ever’

John Cena and Nikki Bella Mike Pont/WireImage

RELATED: Nikki Bella Felt ‘Overwhelmed’ and Anxious Before Engagement Party with John Cena

Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2018

And recently, Bella spoke with PEOPLE Now about the possibilities of rekindling the duo’s romance of six years.

The star admitted that she and Cena are on the path to reconciliation, explaining that she’s been in “communication” with the fellow WWE star and that they are taking steps to get back together.

“I told him to make a list and I have to make a list about what makes us so happy for the rest of our lives and what are the things we want,” she said. “I don’t want him to ever live in regret. It’s not a decision you can make super quick. You really got to take time by yourself.”

WATCH: Nikki Bella Says The Next Time She Walks Down The Aisle ‘It Will Not Be Filmed’

Though Bella called off the engagement — three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle — due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids, she now “100 percent” believes Cena has changed his stance on one day starting a family.

“I truly think that he wants to be a father,” she said. “I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew! He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.”

Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!