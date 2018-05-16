John Cena and Nikki Bella Settle into Their New Home Before Ending Engagement

John Cena is showing off his goofy side.

In a new clip from the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas, Cena gets overly excited when a new rug gets delivered to the house he shares with then-finance Nikki Bella.

When Bella doesn’t alert Cena that the rug has arrived, he jokingly warns Bella not to mess with the “rug man.”

“I’ve been waiting all day like a dog with a bone,” he says. “I’m going to get all fist-deep in some rug.”

The pro-wrestler then goes into the other room to unpack the rug, which only makes him more excited.

“Nicole! How could you not have told me about this? This is a major thing that has happened today,” he yells across the house.

“Are you still doing the rug?” Bella, who is hanging out with her brother and mom in the living room responds.

“Never, ever question the rug man,” Cena replies.

In the new season, Bella, 34, and Cena, 40, move to San Diego together. But despite their new home, the couple spent long periods of time apart due to their busy schedules. Bella also opened up about the loneliness she felt in her relationship.

“What’s hard at times that people don’t realize about my relationship is I’m alone a lot,” Bella said during an interview segment on the show. “I’m alone in these big, beautiful homes.”

“Honestly, John and I have shared our bed together maybe 30 days total, out of six months,” she continued.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Mike Pont/WireImage

Bella called off her engagement to Cena three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

Though the pair has ended their romance, both Cena and Bella have acknowledged that they would like to one day get back together.

“John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life,” Bella told Entertainment Tonight at NBCUniversal’s Upfront Presentation in New York City on Monday.

“I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together,” she admitted. “I think there is hope.”