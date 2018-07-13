John Cena Offers to Be K-Pop Sensation BTS's Bodyguard

This might be the most physically demanding job of John Cena‘s career.

The 41-year-old pro wrestler jokingly offered to step in a bodyguard for the massively popular Korean-Pop boy band BTS on Twitter this week.

The offer came after fans of the band called for protection for BTS after their arrival at a Korean airport wrecked havoc due to admirers hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous group.

“We need John Cena and his gang to punch those pitches if they crossed the line at the airport,” wrote on Twitter user.

“Once john cena volunteers to be bts’ bodyguard it’s over for y’all sasaengs,” tweeted another.

Eventually, word got back to Cena, who swiftly offered his services.

Cena, who is known as the “invisible man” in wrestling, joked that he has already been working with the band.

“I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me. #GotYourSix,” he wrote.

The seven-member South Korean boy band — who get their name from the acronym for the Korean term “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” or “bulletproof boy scouts” in English — have been global superstars since the release of their June 2013 single “No More Dream.”

Lately, the Bangtan Boys, as they’re often called, have made one of the biggest impacts on the American pop charts since PSY, with their hip-hop/R&B infused sound earning them millions of fans.

In May 2017, BTS was up for a Billboard Music Award for top social artist competing against Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes. They won, having spent 30 weeks at the top of Billboard’s social 50 chart, which ranks the most active artists on the world’s top social sites.