John Cena Talks About 'Being Accountable' as He Rekindles His Romance with Nikki Bella

John Cena seemingly referenced his reunion with Nikki Bella.

“Being accountable is a great way to face who you are,” he tweeted Friday. “We often speak of aspiration and quickly point out the faults of others, yet fail to heed our words or be brave enough to be accountable for our own faults.”

The self-reflective message comes as PEOPE confirms that Cena, 41, and Bella, 34, are officially back together after calling off their wedding in April.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Gary Miller/FilmMagic

The pro wrestlers have been open about their desire to reconcile The Total Bellas star previously told PEOPLE that she’d been in “communication” with the pro wrestler.

On May 19, the two were spotted out together for the first since their split.

“They’re basically back together,” a second source close to the situation told PEOPLE at the time. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

Sources had previously said that Bella’s decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but Cena was hesitant.

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” an insider said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken,” the insider added.