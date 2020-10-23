"I got concussed," Eric Andre said of the stunt gone wrong

Eric Andre Opens Up About How John Cena Accidentally Sent Him to the Hospital After a Stunt Gone Wrong

Eric Andre is opening up about an incident involving John Cena that accidentally sent him to the hospital.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Andre, 37, explained that while filming the new season of The Eric Andre Show, he injured himself following a stunt gone wrong with the professional wrestler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong," Andre explained to host Jimmy Kimmel.

In a clip shown during Andre's appearance, Cena, 43, is seen throwing Andre into a bookcase.

"That metal came over and clocked me in the head, and I got concussed," Andre explained of the scene. "I got concussed, and I went to the hospital ... immediately," Andre continued.

"I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bump] on the side of my head," Andre joked. "They did a CAT scan, and I haven't been able to speak English since."

The Eric Andre Show stars Andre as a talk show host, who plays pranks on his guests. The Adult Swim series is finally making its return with season 5 on Oct. 25 after season 4 concluded in October 2016.

Image zoom Eric Andre Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The upcoming season was first announced last year and filming wrapped just before the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the U.S. caused Hollywood to shut down.