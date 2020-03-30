John Callahan's Ex-Wife Eva LaRue Remembers Late All My Children Star as an 'Amazing Father'

Image zoom Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Eva LaRue is mourning the loss of her ex-husband and former All My Children costar John Callahan.

In a statement, LaRue, 53, paid tribute to the actor, who died on Saturday at the age of 66 after suffering a stroke.

“We are extremely sadden [sic] and distraught over the loss of John,” LaRue said. “He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

According to LaRue’s rep, no information regarding a memorial service for Callahan is available and no further comments will be made at this time. “The family appreciates your privacy, positive thoughts and prayers,” the rep added.

LaRue, who shares daughter Kaya, 18, with Callahan, also commemorated him with a lengthy post on Instagram, recalling his “big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad a–!”

“Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess,” she wrote. “You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins!”

She also posted a photo of the former couple on their wedding day.

“Love knows not its depth till the hour of separation,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. Thank you so much for all the love and support, you’ll never know how much it means to us #toosoon.”

Callahan played Edmund Grey on ABC’s All My Children from 1992 to 2005. During that time, he met LaRue, who played his love interest Maria Santos. The couple was married from 1996 to 2004.

According to LaRue’s rep, the actor died unexpectedly early Saturday morning. He had suffered a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, California, home on Friday. Paramedics responded to his house and rushed the actor to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, where he was put on life support. LaRue and her daughter were notified immediately, the rep said, and drove from Los Angeles to Rancho Mirage.

Callahan’s death is not related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the rep said, but due to the current hospital safety regulations, LaRue and Kaya were able to see the actor for a limited time before having to exit the facility. They were notified of his death shortly after midnight by phone.

Among other credits, Callahan appeared on another daytime drama, Santa Barbara, from 1986 to 1988 and on the primetime drama Falcon Crest from 1989 to 1992.

Kelly Ripa, a friend of the former couple and fellow All My Children alumna (alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos), paid tribute to Callahan on her daytime talk show Monday. LaRue is the godmother her son Michael, 22, and her daughter Lola, 18, is friends with Kaya.

“He would say the funniest things, and we’ve all been going through our brains about all the funny Callahan-isms over the years,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “He’s just one of those guys. He died way too soon.”