John Callahan's Ex-Wife Eva LaRue Claims Someone Broke into Actor's Home, 'Stole His Identity' After Death

John Callahan's identity was allegedly stolen in a home burglary shortly after his unexpected death in March, according to his ex-wife Eva LaRue.

The actress, 53, opened up about mourning her ex-husband and former All My Children costar in an interview published on Tuesday, describing the process as a "roller coaster" while claiming that someone had broken into the actor's house and "stole" his possessions following his death.

"It has definitely been a roller coaster because not only is my daughter grieving so hard, but I'm grieving separately in my way, too, because he has been my great friend," LaRue, who is mom to Callahan's 18-year-old daughter Kaya, told Fox News.

“And at the same time, somebody broke into his house right after he died and stole his identity, his car, his laptop,” she continued. “They have been taking out loans and credit cards in his name and they’ve siphoned money out of his bank account – it's been a nightmare. A nightmare."

LaRue told the outlet that she's been dealing with the aftermath, but has been having a hard time trying to remedy the situation.

"As you can imagine, every phone call is being put on hold for like 20 minutes or an hour or two hours, and then people being like, ‘I'm sorry, we can't help you.’ It's just like a bureaucratic nightmare,” LaRue said. "Every phone call that we make to try to fix the situation is just insane."

“It's just sick and messed up,” she added. “And I mean, the good thing is that they're circling the wagons around this person. And so he's going to get caught. But in the meantime, it's wreaked such havoc for the last four months, like such crazy havoc."

PEOPLE has not been able to confirm with authorities if there is an active investigation.

Callahan passed away on March 28 at the age of 66 after suffering a stroke.

The actor played Edmund Grey on ABC’s All My Children from 1992 to 2005. During that time, he met LaRue, who played his love interest Maria Santos. The couple were married from 1996 to 2004.

In the wake of Callahan's passing, LaRue paid tribute to her ex in statement saying, “We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John.”

“He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans,” LaRue added.

She also commemorated him with a lengthy post on Instagram, recalling his “big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad a–!”