All My Children Alum John Callahan Died After Massive Stroke, Says Source

Image zoom Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

John Callahan died after having a massive stroke, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The soap opera star, who died at the age of 66, had a stroke on Friday, according to the source. Afterwards, Callahan was put on life support and his immediate family members were able to say goodbye before he was pronounced dead. The Blast was first to report on the news.

News of Callahan’s death was first shared on Saturday by the Daytime Emmys. “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved one,” their tweet read.

The actor was best known for playing Edmund Grey on the daytime soap opera All My Children from 1992 to 2005.

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: All My Children Alum John Callahan Dies at 66

In a moving Instagram post, Callahan’s ex-wife and fellow All My Children alum Eva LaRue paid tribute to the actor on behalf of herself and their daughter Kaya, 18.

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend,” LaRue, 53, wrote. “Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

“That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers’, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’),” she added. “Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess,”

LaRue concluded her heartfelt post by writing, “I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

The actress also shared multiple throwback pictures of the pair and their daughter on Twitter.

Callahan and LaRue were married from 1996 to 2004. He was previously married to Linda Freeman from 1984 to 1992.

His death was also mourned by a number of his former All My Children costars, including Kelly Ripa and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan,” Ripa, who starred on the soap opera from 1990 to 2002, wrote.

“He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there,” added Gellar, who was on All My Children from 1993 to 1995. “Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well.”