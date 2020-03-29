Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More Pay Tribute to John Callahan

Image zoom John Callahan Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Celebrities who knew and loved John Callahan are coming together to mourn the death of the All My Children alum. He was 66.

After news of Callahan’s death was made public on Saturday, a number of his former costars paid tribute to their late friend.

“Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan,” wrote Kelly Ripa, who played Hayley Vaughan on the long-running soap from 1990 to 2002.

The television host went on to send her condolences to the actor’s late ex-wife Eva LaRue, a fellow All My Children alum, and their 18-year-old daughter Kaya. “My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan,” she added.

Ripa’s husband and fellow All My Children costar Mark Consuelos left a comment on his wife’s post, writing, “RIP Johnny numbers. ‘There’s cash..-and then there’s cash, cash.’ JC.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was on the soap opera from 1993 to 1995, also spoke of fond memories for the actor.

“He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there,” she wrote, adding that the “greatest joy in his life” came “when he had a daughter of his own.”

“John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well,” Gellar added.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020

Eva, our family is sending you and Kaya all of our love, condolences and deepest sympathies right now

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔💔💔💔

Rest In Peace John Callahan

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/9rrvvcWIUm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) March 28, 2020

Finola Hughes also mourned the loss of her costar, whom she remembered as being “always ready with a fun story or joke.”

“Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman,” Hughes, who appeared on the show from 1999-2003, wrote. “Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya.”

“Eva, our family is sending you and Kaya all of our love, condolences and deepest sympathies right now,” added actress Holly Robinson Peete, in response to one of the numerous throwback family photos LaRue shared on social media after Callahan’s death.

RELATED: All My Children Alum John Callahan Died After Massive Stroke, Says Source

The soap opera star, who was best known for playing Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 to 2005, died after having a massive stroke, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

After having a stroke on Friday, he was put on life support and his immediate family members were able to say goodbye before he was pronounced dead, the source said. The Blast was first to report on the news.

Image zoom John Callahan Everett Collection

News of his death was first shared on Saturday by the Daytime Emmys. “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved one,” they wrote on Twitter.

LaRue went on to pay tribute to her “great friend” in a touching tribute on behalf of herself and their daughter Kaya, 18.

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend,” LaRue, 53, wrote. “Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

“That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers’, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’),” she added. “Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess.”

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2020

LaRue concluded her post by writing, “I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Callahan and LaRue were married from 1996 to 2004. He was previously married to Linda Freeman from 1984 to 1992.