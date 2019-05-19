Game of Thrones' John Bradley Recalls First Meeting Kit Harington, Reflects on 'Wonderful Journey'

With just hours to go before Game of Thrones officially comes to an end, the stars of the hit franchise are getting nostalgic.

On Sunday, star John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, shared a photo of himself holding up a relic from the past: the very first rehearsal schedule he ever received for the series, dated July 2010.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1,” the 30-year-old actor wrote. “This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting.”

Among the memorable firsts noted on the throwback schedule include his first meeting with costar Kit Harington.

“Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons,” he wrote, adding, “I’m glad I kept this.”

John Bradley and Kit Harington Helen Sloan/Hbo/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Game of Thrones Cast Recalls Their ‘Sad,’ ‘Hug’-Filled Final Day of Filming

Opening up about how much his life has changed since they began filming it nearly a decade ago, Bradley shared that he and his costars had no idea what was in store for them.

“I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me,” he continued. “Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world.”

In a final note, likely addressed to his fans as well as everybody who helped bring the series to life, he added, “Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything.”

Clearly striking an emotional cord with Lena Headey, his costar commented on the post with several broken heart emojis.

Another star who posted a sentimental post about the show on Sunday was Emilia Clarke, who plays leading lady Daenerys Targaryen.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” the 32-year-old actress wrote, adding that she’d been playing the part “the whole of my adult life.”

“This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice,” she continued. “Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Game of Thrones Series Finale

Offering up one last thank you to the series’ loyal fans, she wrote: “I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

Letting his costar know just how much he appreciated her reflection on what the show has meant to her, Bradley commented on the post, calling her words “Beautiful.”

The final episode of the series will air on Sunday, May 19th at 9 p.m. ET.