John Aylward, Actor from ER and Armageddon, Dead at 75

Aylward's television and film career spanned more than four decades, with recurring appearances in shows including The West Wing and Northern Exposure

John Aylward, a prolific actor of stage and screen, has died. He was 75.

Aylward's agent Mitchell K. Stubbs confirmed the news in a message sent to PEOPLE, detailing that the actor died at his home in Seattle Monday of natural causes, according to his wife Mary Fields.

"John was a wonderful actor and a great friend to many," Stubbs wrote in the message. "He was proud of his film and television work although his life in the theatre was where he was the happiest. He was a good man."

Aylward's standout performances in television include the recurring role of Dr. Anspaugh on ER, the surgeon and leading hospital board member at County General Hospital who was often at odds with the other doctors.

He also played former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin over six episodes of The West Wing between 2005 and 2006.

Some of Aylward's other guest or recurring TV credits include Northern Exposure, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, The Practice, Judging Amy, Alias, Nip/Tuck and Shameless.

On the film side, Aylward is known for appearances in Armageddon in 1998, Instinct the following year, and 2010's The Crazies starring Timothy Olyphant.

His most recent credits include 2020's The Way Back with Ben Affleck as well as Briarpatch, in which he played Freddie Laffter in the series starring Rosario Dawson.

Aylward was a founding member of Seattle's Empty Space Theatre in 1973, and was also a company member of the Seattle Repertory Theatre for 15 years.