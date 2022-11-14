John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89

The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday

Published on November 14, 2022 09:31 AM
john aniston
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89.

The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"

Jennifer concluded the post, "Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️"

In response to his passing, Days of Our Lives also posted a sweet tribute video highlighting his time on the series.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the series said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram. "We love you John. Your legend will live on."

John was recently honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing role on the soap opera. Though John did not attend the June ceremony, Jennifer appeared virtually on the awards stage to celebrate to her her father's illustrious career.

Actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a> and her dad John Aniston pose at <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a> Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 22, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer, 53, said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she added. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Pictured: (l-r) Peggy McCay as Caroline Brady, John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis
NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Early in Jennifer's career — even before her Friends fame — John shared what acting gifts make her invaluable to Hollywood. "Jennifer is a natural talent," John told E! News in 1990. "There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That's her greatest asset."

John was born in 1934 in Crete, Greece. His acting credits also include TV series Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

Most recently, the veteran actor — who previously served in the military — appeared in an episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on Friday.

John once opened up about his proudest career achievement.

"I don't know. Some play down the line somewhere," he said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. "Maybe Royal Hunt of the Sun. .. We did it at Theatre East."

"It was phenomenal the way the director conceived it and did that," he added. "Yeah, we were all very proud of that."

As for his only career regret, John said: "I'm sorry I didn't get The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Along with Jennifer, John leaves behind son Alex Aniston. John's first wife and Jennifer's mom, Nancy Dow, died in 2016.

