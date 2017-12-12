Joey Lawrence Teases 'Serious' Possibility of Blossom Revival

Whoa! According to Joey Lawrence, there’s a chance Blossom could be on its way back to TV.

Prompted by EW’s recent reunion of the cast from the ’90s sitcom, during an appearance on Steve, host Steve Harvey asked the actor if there was a possibility for a revival.

“There’s been serious talk about it, believe it or not,” revealed Lawrence, who starred as Blossom’s (Mayim Bialik) jock older brother Joey. “Mayim and I have both said we’d be into it. We’ve talked to Don Reo about it, who created it. If there’s a way in, then I think we’re all down for it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mayim Bialik‘s Advice To Her Younger Self: ‘The Pain Will Become Less & Less’

Considering Bialik is currently tied up on The Big Bang Theory and Reo serves as co-creator on Netflix’s The Ranch, it’s unclear how the logistics could be worked out.

But despite those perceived obstacles, Lawrence shared with Harvey what he thought his character could be up to all these years later and it’s very similar to what Reo told EW about where he believed the Blossom characters would be today.

A version of this story first appeared on EW.com.