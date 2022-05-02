Joey Lawrence Is Married to Samantha Cope: 'I Am So Thankful!'

The actor and his bride wed in an intimate ceremony in Temecula, California, on Sunday

Joey Lawrence is a married man!

The actor married his fiancée, actress Samantha Cope, in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, on Sunday.

"It just feels so right," Lawrence, 46, recently told PEOPLE of Cope, 34. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."

Close friends and family — including the groom's brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence and two daughters, Charleston and Liberty — looked on as the couple exchanged vows during the intimate affair planned by Heather Christan Folger of HCD Weddings and Events.

Joey Lawrence wedding Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Cope, who met Lawrence in 2020 when they co-starred in the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, wore a Wtoo by Watters tulle gown, while he wore a cream suit by ASOS.

Joey Lawrence wedding Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope | Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

Following their nuptials, guests gathered for a cocktail hour before a farm-to-table dinner of filet, mahi mahi, and roasted chicken.

Days before the ceremony, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship — and how they knew they were meant for each other.

Joey Lawrence wedding Credit: Photographs by Kelly Paulson of WildWhim

"From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself," said Cope. "He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.' "