Joey Lawrence Is Engaged to Girlfriend Samantha Cope: 'She's the Best Person Ever'

Joey Lawrence is engaged!

The Blossom alum is set to wed actress Samantha Cope, PEOPLE confirms. He first shared the news with Us Weekly, telling the outlet that his now-fiancée is "the best person ever."

"There's a lot of stuff going on, you know, there's a lot of stuff going on, which we'll talk about soon, but yeah, it's a lot of great stuff," Lawrence said of their eventual wedding plans. "A lot of really great stuff. She's the best person ever."

Lawrence, 45, and Cope, 34, first met on the set of a Lifetime movie last year. The film, which was directed by Lawrence's brother Andrew, is set to premiere in September.

"So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world," he told Us. "Then when you least expect [it,] amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever."

Joey Lawrence engaged to Samantha Cope Credit: Samantha Cope / instagram

The engagement news comes just over a year after Lawrence filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 15 years, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, with whom he shares daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11. He was also previously married to Michelle Vella from 2002 through 2005.

During a recent appearance on People (the TV show!), the Melissa & Joey star opened up about his new romance while promoting his movie SWIM, which premieres Friday on Tubi.

"Life is an amazing journey," he said. "I was married a very long time, married young and everything and then had my kids, which were great and they are amazing, and then life is life and is imperfect."

"This journey that we go on is certainly an imperfect journey on this world of ours, and you have to just get used to that idea that this is an imperfect journey, that's what it is," he continued, before reflecting on the past year. "Last year was just a brutal year for everybody, but personally too, it was a brutal year. And then when you least expect it, you meet the greatest person ever, truly."

Lawrence added that his time with Cope over the past 11 months has been "pretty tremendous."

"At this age, now all the games are gone and there's no pretense and you can just be who you are and say, 'look, this is who I am,'" he said. "And you get just the most perfect person ever for you and it's been the greatest last 11 months of my life when I least expected it, so it's really cool."

Last week, Cope shared an "appreciation post" on her Instagram page for Lawrence. "Life is so full of blessings but also little unpredictable battles," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the pair. "I can't thank you enough for staying positive even in the toughest of times. You're my fav babe #gratitude."