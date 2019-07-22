The Act's Joey King Talks Emmy-Nominated Role, Teases Kissing Booth 2

Joey King is known for her light-hearted roles in teen drama films and family comedies, including Ramona and Beezus and the hit Netflix flick ,The Kissing Booth. However, her most recent project, The Act, is anything but playful.

Her depiction of Gypsy Rose Blanchard – the meek, “ill” girl turned murderer – has made an impression on the industry and recently earned her an Emmy nomination.

The Act and The Kissing Booth strike completely different tones, and King, 19, felt these differences while shifting from one role to another. She says the contrast between her two characters reminded her why she wanted to become an actress in the first place.

“I love them so much because they are so different,” she told PEOPLE before the Emmy nominations were announced. “It’s almost like I’m a different person when it comes to each of them. But that’s why I love my job so much. I can do things like The Act and The Kissing Booth and still be the same person at the end of the day. I love being able to experience new characters and push the boundaries and do something different every time.”

Moving forward, King said she wants to remain open to every kind of role and “tell as many stories as possible” through different characters, lenses and experiences.

Her willingness to endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with portraying a story as complicated, violent and disturbing as that of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother has definitely paid off. In a video, Joey burst into tears as she heard the announcement of her Emmy nomination.

“I actually cannot believe it,” King said of the Emmy buzz. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘No, not me, surely not me.’ I’m so flattered and excited to be working alongside all of these amazing women. Being nominated for an Emmy is one of the highest honors you can get. It’s just one of the most insane accomplishments and greatest moments for me in my life.”

While she soaks in the accomplishment of her nomination, King is on set for The Kissing Booth 2.

“So many fan favorites are back and you can expect a lot of crazy things to happen in Elle and Lee’s friendship, as well as in Noah and Elle’s relationship,” King teased.

Plus, she confirmed the sequel will definitely include a kissing booth!