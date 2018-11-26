Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Get Married in Secret Wedding

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are married!

The Morning Joe co-hosts tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to Vanity Fair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” Brzezinski, 51, told the publication. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

The couple were keen on keeping the details of the ceremony under wraps. According to Vanity Fair, Scarborough, 55, and Brzezinski “did not send out any formal invitations; they made about 14 phone calls to their family members and close friends, and none of the guests knew where the dinner was until Saturday evening.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For the ceremony, Brzezinski, who wore a stark-white, tea-length Milly dress with delicate, polka-dotted lace sleeves created by designer Michelle Smith, while Scarborough opted for a traditional black suit and black tie.

As a string quartet played Handel’s “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba,” the couple each entered from separate ends of the rotunda to meet in the center of the main room as they were surrounded by inlays that read “history,” “justice,” and detail the Ten Commandments, Vanity Fair reported.

“We did an event there more than a year ago and we were just blown away, seeing all these documents and how we felt seeing them,” Brzezinski told the magazine. “It makes sense now more than ever, given what we stand for as a couple, what we do for a living, and what we’re worried about as a country.”

The ceremony was officiated by Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

After Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in 2016, rumors that the TV news duo were dating started circulating. (Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.)

About a decade after they began hosting the morning show together, Brzezinski and Scarborough got engaged in May 2017.

Courtesy Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski

A source told Page Six that Scarborough proposed during the couple’s vacation to France and Monaco in celebration of Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine,” the insider told the outlet. “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”

RELATED VIDEO: Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

During an interview in August with SiriusXM’s “Dialing Donny,” Scarborough talked about their relationship, saying, “I realized after a couple of years of sort of slinking around my house and being depressed … I was being Bridget Jones.”

“I realized that she was the one and everything’s worked out,” he added.

Morning Joe airs weekdays at 6 a.m. ET on MSNBC.