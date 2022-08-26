Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Peacock's 'Bupkis'

Pete Davidson has created an all-star lineup.

Joe Pesci has signed on for Bupkis, a fictionalized version of the Saturday Night Live alum's life. Hosting streamer Peacock announced Pesci's involvement on Thursday and revealed the Goodfellas actor will portray Davidson's grandfather in the series.

Pesci, 79, joins the lineup alongside Edie Falco — the Nurse Jackie alum — who has been cast as Davidon's mother.

Davidson, 28, is slated to star in the series, which he's written and executive produced. According to Peacock, the series will be a "a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

SNL creator Lorne Michaels is also involved — acting as an executive producer.

Which parts of Davidson's life will be featured are yet to be revealed. The comic often talks, and jokes, about his upbringing — including the loss of his father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during 9/11.

Davidson has also part of several Hollywood couplings, including an engagement to Ariana Grande and a recent relationship with Kim Kardashian. Whether Davidson's dating life will be addressed on the show is unclear.

Bupkis is Davidson's first solo comedy project since he announced his departure from SNL in May. Davidson wasn't the only cast member to leave in 2022. Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant all took a final bow during the season 47 finale.

A release date for Bupkis has not yet been announced.