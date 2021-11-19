Joe Millionaire Revival: Meet the 2 Bachelors Looking for Love

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will feature two bachelors, Kurt and Steven — one is a millionaire and one is an "average Joe," but the contestants won't know which is which

It's time to meet your (potential) millionaires!

Two men will vie for love on Fox's upcoming Joe Millionaire revival, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — but only one of them is an actual millionaire, and the other is an "average Joe." Twenty women will date both of them, but they'll have no idea which guy is rich.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the identity of the two men, Kurt and Steven, below.

Kurt

Kurt is a 32-year-old construction CEO from Charlotte, N.C.

Joe Millionaire Credit: Drew Herrmann/FOX

Steven

Steven is a 27-year-old farming CEO from Gallatin, Mo.

Joe Millionaire Credit: Drew Herrmann/FOX

Both men are CEOs and neither of them wears a suit to their day job, but only one has over $10 million in the bank. They've both been trained in etiquette by Fox to make sure it's virtually impossible for the hopeful women to tell which man comes from a wealthy background.

The upcoming series is a revamp of the beloved early 2000s iteration, which tricked contestants into believing their only Joe, Evan Marriott, was rich.

With no indication of the men's financial backgrounds, the women on the new series will be asked to form real connections with the man they're attracted to. For some, love may be in the cards. Others might turn to strategy in an attempt to figure out which man has deeper pockets.

A recent promo teased group dates, drama and tears as the women form bonds with the men and compete for affection. Stay tuned!