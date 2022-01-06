Remember Joe Millionaire? A Look Back at the Wild Fox Reality Show Ahead of the Reboot

In an interview with PEOPLE following the finale, Marriott said his guilt about lying to the 20 women waned as the show aired.

"I felt they signed up for this," he said. "We're all in the same boat. Let's just get this thing over with. I don't think anybody should be mad or feel like they were betrayed." He added that given the stunning success of the show, "they ought to be very proud. They all had a hand in it."

In fact, in a 2003 PEOPLE poll, 63 percent of women said they could forgive "Joe" for lying about his wealth. (Marriott reportedly made just $19,000 annually as a construction worker.)