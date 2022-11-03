'Joe Millionaire' 's Annie Is Letting Steven 'Win Me Back' 8 Months After He Rejected Her for Another Woman

Steven McBee has rekindled his romance with Annie Jorgensen, eight months after he rejected her on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Jorgensen exclusively tells PEOPLE that there are "definitely feelings there for both of us."

"We're both taking it slow and feeling it out," she says. "He has a lot of healing to do after his last relationship. I'm giving him the chance to win me back."

A source tells PEOPLE that Jorgensen "seems to be happy, taking this slow, and is cautiously exploring the future of their relationship."

Annie Jorgensen and Steven McBee. Steven McBee

In the Fox revival's season finale, McBee initially chose contestant Calah Jackson over Jorgensen. The reality star announced on Instagram that they "mutually decided" to split in May.

The insider adds McBee and Jorgensen ran into each other in Nashville last month and decided to rekindle their romance.

Following their reunion, onlookers spotted the two looking "cozy and relaxed with each other, bouncing around several Nashville bars" during the weekend of Oct. 15.

The eye witnesses said the newly reunited couple were joined by their former costar Kurt Sowers and Carolyn Moore, Sowers' runner-up on the reality series, as well as a few of McBee's family members.

Wilford Harewood/Fox/Everett

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in October, Jorgensen traveled to the McBee family farm in Missouri where she and McBee "spent the weekend together exploring the farm, riding horses, and attending a Halloween party." Moore and her son Lion were also in attendance.

The reboot of Joe Millionaire featured both McBee and Sowers' search for love. The 20 women competing for their attention had no idea which man was rich and which was just your "average Joe" in a similar premise to the original series.

Premiering in 2003, the original Joe Millionaire followed 20 women competing for the affection of Evan Marriott. The duped contestants were under the impression that Marriott had inherited a $50 million fortune, but in reality he was a working-class construction worker.