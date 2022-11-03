Entertainment TV 'Joe Millionaire' 's Annie Is Letting Steven 'Win Me Back' 8 Months After He Rejected Her for Another Woman In the Fox revival's season finale, Steven McBee initially chose Calah Jackson over Annie Jorgensen By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 07:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Fox/Getty (2) Steven McBee has rekindled his romance with Annie Jorgensen, eight months after he rejected her on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Jorgensen exclusively tells PEOPLE that there are "definitely feelings there for both of us." "We're both taking it slow and feeling it out," she says. "He has a lot of healing to do after his last relationship. I'm giving him the chance to win me back." A source tells PEOPLE that Jorgensen "seems to be happy, taking this slow, and is cautiously exploring the future of their relationship." Joe Millionaire Revival: Meet the 2 Bachelors Looking for Love Annie Jorgensen and Steven McBee. Steven McBee In the Fox revival's season finale, McBee initially chose contestant Calah Jackson over Jorgensen. The reality star announced on Instagram that they "mutually decided" to split in May. The insider adds McBee and Jorgensen ran into each other in Nashville last month and decided to rekindle their romance. Following their reunion, onlookers spotted the two looking "cozy and relaxed with each other, bouncing around several Nashville bars" during the weekend of Oct. 15. The eye witnesses said the newly reunited couple were joined by their former costar Kurt Sowers and Carolyn Moore, Sowers' runner-up on the reality series, as well as a few of McBee's family members. Joe Millionaire Revival, Featuring Two Bachelors, to Premiere in 2022 Wilford Harewood/Fox/Everett Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Later in October, Jorgensen traveled to the McBee family farm in Missouri where she and McBee "spent the weekend together exploring the farm, riding horses, and attending a Halloween party." Moore and her son Lion were also in attendance. The reboot of Joe Millionaire featured both McBee and Sowers' search for love. The 20 women competing for their attention had no idea which man was rich and which was just your "average Joe" in a similar premise to the original series. Remember Joe Millionaire? A Look Back at the Wild Fox Reality Show Ahead of the Reboot Premiering in 2003, the original Joe Millionaire followed 20 women competing for the affection of Evan Marriott. The duped contestants were under the impression that Marriott had inherited a $50 million fortune, but in reality he was a working-class construction worker.