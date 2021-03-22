Joe Manganiello and Wife Sofia Vergara Revisited the 'Golden Eras of TV' During the Pandemic

"Sofia had never seen The Sopranos, Mad Men or The Wire," Joe Manganiello tells PEOPLE

When it comes to hunkering down at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have made the most of it.

While chatting with PEOPLE about their partnership with Cadillac and the 2021 Escalade, which features new Super Cruise technology, the couple said that quarantine brought about a welcome change for the pair, as it allowed them to spend plenty of down time together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noting that he and Vergara, 48, got to do things that were typically out of the ordinary for them due to their busy schedules, like having dinner "every night together," Manganiello, 44, also says he got to introduce his wife of six years to an array of iconic television classics that she had previously never seen before.

"Sofía had never seen The Sopranos, Mad Men or The Wire," Manganiello says. "So we watched every single episode of all of those shows, and a bunch of others too, during the pandemic."

"It was like revisiting all the golden eras of TV that she had never seen before, which was really fun," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to spending time together at home, the couple — who celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary last November — also recently enjoyed getting to work together professionally, teaming up with Cadillac for a new commercial.

In the spot, Vergara and Manganiello test out the 2021 Escalade's Super Cruise feature, which is "the industry's first true hands-free driver assistance system for enabled roads," per Cadillac.

"I've been driving an Escalade for years, so to get to drive the new one — and to especially take it out on the freeway and try the Super Cruise out — that was amazing," Manganiello tells PEOPLE. "To see all the new features that the new Cadillac has was really mind-blowing."

And working together, Vergara adds, was "actually really fun."

"I think we're both very professional," she says. "We know what we're doing so we don't make it annoying for one another."

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Vergara Says She and Husband Joe Manganiello 'Haven't Had 1 Fight Yet' During Quarantine

Last year, Manganiello opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with Vergara, saying that after nearly half a decade, he feels more certain than ever that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with the Modern Family star.

"My instincts about her were right," he said in August. "I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves."