Joe Manganiello Claps Back at Commenter Poking Fun at Sofia Vergara's Accent

Joe Manganiello knows exactly how to shut down haters.

The Magic Mike XXL hunk, 41, posted a Hulu ad on Instagram in which he and wife Sofia Vergara, 46, appear. In the video, Vergara says, “Never take Joe Manganiello. He ruins men forever.”

As captured by @commentsbycelebs, one commenter wrote, “How many takes for Sofia to pronounce your name correctly?”

Manganiello, who tied the knot with the Colombia-born Modern Family actress in 2015, took the slight in stride. He responded, “I hope you’re sitting down for this one but it’s her last name too.”

In 2017, Vergara talked about her accent with CBS’s Lee Cowan.

“When it comes out, it comes out however it wants to come out,” she said. “I can’t control it. You think I would sound like this after 25 years in this country if I could control it?”

“I think it’s become more horrible,” Vergara added. “I started to learn that it’s funnier when I would say ye-aas, like yes, so now, it’s like I don’t even know what my accent is anymore.”

Vergara told E!’s Ryan Seacrest at the 2016 Oscars that Manganiello has picked up the accent, too. “He does it all the time. He talks to me with my accent all the time,” she said.

“He does it great!” she praised. “I laugh all the time. When he wants to tell me something very serious, he does it in my accent so I can’t be mean.”