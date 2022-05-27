Joe Keery and Maika Monroe's Relationship Timeline

From costarring alongside each other to their first red carpet, take a look back at Joe Keery and Maika Monroe's sweet love story

The Stranger Things actor and Independence Day: Resurgence actress have been linked for nearly five years.

According to GQ, the duo first met at a party in Los Angeles back in 2017. That same year, they worked together on the film After Everything before going public with their romance a few months later at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

Despite Keery and Monroe keeping their romantic life private on social media, the couple has made several public appearances together at major award shows and events through the years.

Keery is best known for his recurring role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things but has held a number of other TV and movie titles as well — in addition to boasting a career as a musician, under the moniker Djo.

As for Monroe, whose breakthrough role came from starring in the horror film It Follows in 2014, the actress has created a name for herself in the thriller genre — in addition to possessing a unique passion outside of acting as a professional kiteboarder, a sport she took up at age 13.

Keep scrolling to learn how Keery and Monroe's romance has unfolded through the years.

2017: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe first meet

Though the couple has kept the details of their romance pretty private, GQ revealed that the two first met at a party in Los Angeles during their 2021 profile with the actor. That same year, the two filmed After Everything in N.Y.C. together.

October 2017: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe make their red carpet debut

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Keery and Monroe made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere on Oct. 26, 2017. In addition to posing for pictures on the red carpet, the actress could be seen planting a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek.

November 2017: Joe Keery supports Maika Monroe at The Tribes of Palos Verdes premiere

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A month after Monroe supported Keery on the Stranger Things red carpet, he stepped out beside her at The Tribes of Palos Verdes premiere on Nov. 17, 2017. Monroe starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the film, which was based on Joy Nicholson's 1997 novel of the same name.

December 2017: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe share a kiss in N.Y.C.

Keery and Monroe cozied up when they hit the streets of Soho in N.Y.C. for an afternoon outing in December 2017. The couple didn't shy away from showing PDA as they walked arm-in-arm, sporting nearly identical outfits, and shared a sweet kiss on the sidewalk.

January 2018: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the SAG Awards

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keery and Monroe attended the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards together on Jan. 21, 2018. The actress stunned in a Valentino red halter gown while her beau donned an all-black ensemble for the occasion.

That year, Stranger Things earned four nominations in the following best drama series categories: ensemble, male actor, female actor, and stunt ensemble. The nods came a year after the show won best ensemble in a drama series at the ceremony.

February 2018: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend Chloë Grace Moretz's birthday party

September 2018: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the Emmy Awards

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Keery and Monroe attended the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards together on Sept. 17, 2018, in which Stranger Things was up for five awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing.

Prior to the ceremony, the couple walked the red carpet in style, with Keery clad in a Dolce and Gabbana suit and Monroe dazzled in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit.

October 2018: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe star in After Everything together

Joe Keery, Maika Monroe

After filming After Everything together in 2017, the movie was officially released on Oct. 12, 2018. The movie chronicles the love story of a young couple whose rapid relationship grows increasingly stronger when one of them discovers they are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Other cast members include Jeremy Allen White and Marisa Tomei.

June 2019: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the Stranger Things 3 premiere

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Keery and Monroe attended the Stranger Things season 3 premiere together on June 28, 2019. The event came two years after the couple made their red carpet debut at the show's season 2 premiere in October 2017.

January 2020: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the SAG Awards

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE

Keery and Monroe returned to the red carpet when they stepped out in Saint Laurent outfits at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020. The actor made his appearance alongside the rest of the Stranger Things cast, who was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

February 2020: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend Paris Fashion Week

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Keery and Monroe made their rounds during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, including Harper's Bazaar Exhibition on Feb. 26. Both clad in custom Salvatore Ferragamo, the couple posed for photos at the showcase that was part of the week's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021.

August 2020: Maika Monroe photographs Joe Keery for a magazine

In addition to acting, Monroe and Keery artistically express themselves in alternate ways, including photography. In 2020, Monroe snapped a few shots of Keery for Interview Magazine, which she later shared on Instagram. The series of photos saw the actor posing outside by palm trees, followed by a photo of him in a bathtub.

September 2020: Maika Monroe photographs Joe Keery for his music

Monroe also took a few photos of Keery for his musical endeavor as a solo artist under the name Djo.

Prior to his solo music career, Keery was a member of the Chicago-based garage and psych-rock band Post Animal, where he played the guitar. Since his departure from the group, he self-released a single titled "Roddy" in July 2019, followed by his debut album Twenty Twenty that September.

August 2021: Joe Keery opens up about Maika Monroe in an interview

Although known to keep his romantic life low-key, Keery briefly opened up about his relationship with Monroe during a 2021 interview with GQ. The actor noted that they spent a lot of time together during quarantine before he discussed the pros and cons of dating someone in the entertainment industry.

"Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare," Keery said. "I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously."

November 2021: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe match in N.Y.C.

Keery and Monroe stepped out in style when they hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Nov. 11, 2021. In addition to bundling up in comfy layers, the two also sported matching sunglasses while out and about in the Big Apple.

December 2021: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend a Lakers game

Keery and Monroe got sporty when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Dec. 21, 2021. The couple donned complimentary outfits as they shared a drink and watched the game.

March 2022: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars event

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Both known for donning the French luxury designer through the years, Keery and Monroe stepped out at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event hosted by the brand's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, on March 25, 2022.

The event marked the first time Saint Laurent threw a pre-Oscar party and drew in A-list attendees such as Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Al Pacino, Zendaya, Bill Murray, and more.

March 2022: Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party

joe keery, Maika Monroe Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic