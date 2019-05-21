Joe Jonas Thanks Game of Thrones for Introducing Him to His 'Incredible' Wife Sophie Turner

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Joe Jonas is mourning the end of Game of Thrones, but he’s also thanking the series for introducing him to his wife, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the award-winning HBO drama.

Jonas, 29, took to Twitter on Monday to share his thoughts on the series’ finale, which aired on Sunday night.

“When you realize @GameOfThrones is over vibes…. Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @SophieT long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH,” the pop star said.

This isn’t the first time the singer has shown his love for the series based on George R. R. Martin’s books.

In April, Jonas dressed up as Turner’s character Sansa to celebrate the beginning of season 8. “MOOD” he captioned an Instagram video featuring him in a blue gown and long red wig, with the Game of Thrones theme song playing in the background.

When you realize @GameOfThrones is over vibes…. Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @SophieT 💜 long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH. pic.twitter.com/NmYw283SIX — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) May 20, 2019

Jonas and Turner, 23, were spotted dining al fresco in New York on Sunday ahead of the finale.

The pair were married in Las Vegas earlier this month, complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony and an acoustic performance of “Speechless” by Dan + Shay. They’re expected to have another ceremony in Europe later this year.

Turner and Jonas first met after the singer slid into her Instagram DMs.

“We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in March. “We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

Turner recently spoke about how Jonas has helped her through mental health struggles growing up in the spotlight.

“I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” Turner told the Sunday Times in a recent interview, after explaining that Jonas encouraged her to love herself.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she said.

In the Game of Thrones finale on Sunday, Turner’s Sansa Stark ended the series on a high note as the newly appointed Queen of the North.

Fans might have noticed that during Sansa’s coronation ceremony, her hair was worn without any braids or adornment, other than her new crown. This was symbolic of her character’s arc over the entire series, showing that she’s finally in control of her own fate.

The actress posted her own tribute to the series and to the character that taught her “what true strength really is.”

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me,” she said on Instagram Sunday.

“To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans,” she continued. “Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.”

Turner will appear as Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, which arrives in theaters on June 7.