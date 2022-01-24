Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spoof Famous Scene from KUWTK in Viral TikTok

The couple also playfully referenced Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson in their TikTok

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are up on all the latest TikTok trends.

In the original scene, Khloé Kardashian tells sister Kim, "I'm so jet lagged from Australia."

A disinterested Kim then replies, "You are, why?", before Khloé repeats, "'Cause I just came back from Australia."

In Jonas and Turner's version, the Game of Thrones actress, 25, took on the role of Kim while her musician husband, 32, played Khloé.

The duo also referenced Kim's romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in the playful video. When the camera panned to Turner, it showed her texting someone with the contact name "Pete."

One message in the fake chat read "u have the bombest a–," and Turner was typing out another that began, "Hey babe I'm just thinking of you."

Davidson, 28, is friendly with the Jonas Brothers, even appearing as a guest on Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast in November.

The King of Staten Island star was first linked to Kim, 41, the month prior when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

They have since enjoyed a private dinner in Davidson's native Staten Island, celebrated his 28th birthday together and vacationed in the Bahamas, among many other outings, though neither has publicly spoken out about the relationship.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the romance is "fun and refreshing," adding that Kim "thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well."

"He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids," the insider said, referencing her four children with ex Kanye West.