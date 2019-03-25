Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Soak Up the Sun During Miami Trip with Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Fun in the sun!

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner seemed to be making the most out of their trip to Miami, as the pair were seen holding hands by the pool on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, showed off her figure in a Onia Danielle one piece swimsuit, while Joe, 29, dressed casually in a Supreme t-shirt with Onia swim shorts.

Although Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra were not photographed alongside the engaged couple, the newlyweds also made the trip to Miami.

The following day, the “Chains” singer, 26, shared a sweet selfie of himself cuddling up with Chopra, 36.

“You are my sunshine my only sunshine… #miami,” he captioned the image, in which he could be seen wearing a Onia shirt.

RELATED: Why the Jonas Brothers Decided to Reunite: ‘There Is a Magic When We’re Together That We Missed’

Although the two brothers certainly seemed to be enjoying spending some quality time with their leading ladies, it seems like the trip to Miami also involved an upcoming project for their band, the Jonas Brothers.

On Sunday, Nick uploaded a video on his Instagram Story that showed him and his brother Joe wearing matching outfits.

Looking back and forth between himself and his brother, Nick jokingly pronounced, “Bitch stole my look.”

“Shooting something,” he captioned the post, which Joe went on to repost on his own account.

Although he was not present in the video, their brother Kevin Jonas went on to share a photo of himself wearing the same outfit on his Instagram Story.

Nick continued dropping hints with another social media post — which he also captioned “shooting something” — that showed him wearing a pair of bright yellow pants with a black-and-white checkered shirt.

Nick Jonas Nick Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas Nick Jonas/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers released their first new song in nearly six years, and called upon their three significant others to star in the music video for “Sucker.”

Kevin, 31, is married to Danielle Jonas, 32, with whom he has two daughters (Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2).

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas Says the Jonas Brothers Spent a Year ‘Doing Therapy’ Before Reunion

Opening up about what led to the group’s 2013 split, Nick admitted during a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke that he was to blame.

“I broke the band up, but I got them back together,” he said.

“It’s true, it was a full redemptive story,” Kevin added.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When asked what it took to get the brothers to give things another try, Nick revealed it all came about while they were filming their upcoming Amazon Studios documentary.

“Basically, about a year ago we started talking about making a documentary together. That was the start of it — just to tell our story, our childhood and into our career together. In that process we did some necessary healing, because you know when things ended it wasn’t the best,” Nick explained.

“It was around that time that they realized “there was a magic when we were together that we would all like to feel again,” he added.