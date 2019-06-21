Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Dine in Paris Ahead of Summer Wedding in France

Before they tie the knot — again! — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spending some time in the City of Love.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted outside of the Hôtel Costes in Paris after enjoying dinner with friends.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, and the Jonas Brothers singer, 29, wed in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards last month.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intends on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Jonas, who celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza with friends including brothers Nick and Kevin, first revealed that the couple would be saying their “I dos” for a second time in France during an April interview on the Zach Sang Show.

As for what they have planned for the actual ceremony, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

The actress recently celebrated her bachelorette party on a Eurotrip with friends, including her Thrones costar and best friend Maisie Williams.