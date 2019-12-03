Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Brave the Elements as They Take a Snowy Stroll in NYC

Not even a snowstorm can stop Joe Jonas from spending quality time with Sophie Turner.

The “Only Human” singer, 30, spent the last of his two-day break from the Jonas Brothers‘ Happiness Begins Tour with the Game of Thrones star, 23. The couple, who married in May before celebrating their union with a wedding ceremony in France this June, braved the cold for a day out in Manhattan on Monday as New York City experienced its first heavy snowfall of the season.

Joe bundled up a Moncler puffer with a black beanie, knitted scarf, and padded gloves. The musician also wore a black leather Dior saddle bag across his chest.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Turner opted to keep warm in a black puffy coat with a white marble print on it. The actress kept her hair in a topknot, styling her winter jacket with black gloves and square frame glasses.

Jonas documented his snowy day on his Instagram Story, first sharing a video of Turner shopping with his brother-in-law, Mike Deleasa, at a clothing store. He followed up the post with a Boomerang taken inside Parisi Bakery before posting one of his wife happily twirling in the snow outside the Italian sandwich shop.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

The former Camp Rock star is expected to resume his tour with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas on Tuesday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their world tour in early August and will perform a total of 92 shows through February. They’ll close off the tour performing at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

Earlier this year, Turner joined Jonas on tour and surprised the DNCE frontman with cake for his 30th birthday. During a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C., the Dark Phoenix star came out onstage and sang “Happy Birthday” to Joe with Nick, Kevin, Kevin’s wife Danielle and the arena filled with fans.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Instagram

Turner also celebrated Jonas’ birthday on social media, sharing an adorable message about her husband on her Instagram story.

Alongside a solo shot of Jonas with a beautiful sunset in the background, Turner wrote, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you.”

In May, Turner opened up to the Sunday Times how Jonas helped her while she was “going through this phase of being very mentally unwell” at age 20.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she said. “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”