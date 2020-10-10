Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Bella Hadid Recreate Kylie Jenner's KUWTK Scene: 'Iconic'

Celebs are recreating a scene from this week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians featuring a catchy tune from Kylie Jenner

One year after “Rise and Shine,” Kylie Jenner has a new catchy tune that fellow celebrities can’t stop recreating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the scene, Kylie orders Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for “42 on the rocks and a ginger ale.”

The mom of one then sang out, “Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one.”

Then, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul turned to sister Kourtney Kardashian and asked, “Kourtney, what the f--- are you on?” to which Kourtney responded, “I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread.”

In their recreation of the moment, new parents Jonas and Turner are lounging on the couch in sweats. Turner, 24, takes on the role of Kylie, using her water bottle in place of tequila. Jonas, eating what seems to be a cup full of frozen yogurt, serves as Kourtney.

“WaAaSsSstEDDDD,” Jonas captioned the video on his Instagram page Friday, after originally sharing it on TikTok.

As for Hadid, she recreated the hilarious scene while appearing to be out to dinner with friends to celebrate her 24th birthday Friday. Unlike Turner, Hadid actually downs a shot while lip-syncing to Kylie’s song.

Posting the video to her Instagram page, Hadid captioned it by simply tagging Kylie.