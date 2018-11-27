Priyanka & Nick
Deirdre Durkan
November 27, 2018

Engaged duo Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas touched down in India and enjoyed a night out Monday with fellow future bride and groom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and their friends.

“Mumbai nights,” Nick wrote in his Instagram Story atop a group photo of the festive gang.

Chopra, 36, wore a rose-colored dress for the evening and was photographed with her arms wrapped around her fiancé, 26, who was dressed casually in a white short-sleeved shirt, khakis and loafers.

Nick Jonas/Instagram
AP/Shutterstock

Joe, 29, also posted to his Instagram Story from India on Tuesday morning as he sipped from a coconut and appreciated an image of his brother and the former Quantico star from their engagement festivities earlier this year.

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Nick joined Chopra and her family in Delhi, India, for Thanksgiving last week. “Happy Thanksgiving.. family.. forever..,” Chopra wrote on Instagram.

In June, Chopra introduced Jonas to her mother Madhu and took him to a wedding celebration in India. (Nick popped the question in July.)

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra told PEOPLE about the trip. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.”

The couple is expected to wed soon.

