Joe Jonas Denies Being Responsible for Errant Coffee Cup in Game of Thrones: 'I Wish It Was Me!'

Joe Jonas may have been a regular on set while Game of Thrones filmed its eighth and final season, but don’t go blaming him for any anachronistic mishaps.

During an appearance on First We Feast’s viral celebrity interview show Hot Ones, Joe and his bandmates/brothers Kevin and Nick were put to the test during a round of “Fact or Fiction?” — all while chowing down on some very spicy wings. But Joe, 29, kept his cool when he was asked to confirm or deny whether he was responsible for the now-infamous modern-day disposable coffee cup that was seen in “The Last of the Starks” episode. (The Jonas Brothers singer is married to Thrones star Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark.)

“I wish it was me!” he said with a laugh.

“That would be amazing if it was,” chimed in Nick, 26. “That would have been so incredible, if you basically f—ed something up in Game of Thrones.”

“I asked Sophie about that,” Joe said. “I was like, ‘So, did you guys do that on purpose?’ Because I know there was a pickup truck in the last season — I don’t know if you saw that, but in one of the fight scenes, in the very back, there’s a white pickup truck. So [I asked], ‘Did you start doing that just to mess with fans?’ She was like, ‘No! They literally are so meticulous about everything.’ ”

The cup, which rested on a table in Winterfell’s great hall during a post-battle feast, was later digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go, much to Joe’s dismay.

“I kind of wish they had left it in,” he said. “Maybe it should just be an Easter egg in every scene now.”

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

RELATED: Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Explains Why She Won’t Ever Reprise Her Role as Sansa Stark

Turner, 23, previously confirmed that Joe, who spent much of his time on set with her while she was filming, eventually became privy to precious Thrones intel — and even learned the show’s ending.

“He was on set for most of it, so he kind of figured it out, and then he had to sign an NDA,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America in April. “He had to have full photo approval on set, his camera was covered up, everything.”

Image zoom Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Asked if he’s any good at keeping secrets, Turner said with a laugh, “No, he’s terrible. So I don’t know how that one’s going to work out.”

“You could give him a call,” she joked. “He’ll probably tell you everything.”