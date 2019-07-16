Joe Jonas Congratulates Wife Sophie Turner on Her Emmy Nomination: 'So Incredibly Proud of You'

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joe Jonas is one proud husband.

Jonas, 29, congratulated his wife Sophie Turner on her Emmy nomination on Tuesday with a heartfelt Instagram Story.

“Emmy nominated @sophiet I’m so incredibly proud of you,” he captioned a photo of the couple.

Turner, 23, received an outstanding supporting actress in a drama series nomination for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The actress was cast as the eldest Stark sister when she was 13 years old and played the character in all eight seasons of the show.

The HBO fantasy epic netted 32 Emmy Award nominations for its eighth and final season, including outstanding drama series, Kit Harington for best actor, Emilia Clarke for best actress, four best supporting actress nods (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Turner and Maisie Williams) and a trio of best supporting actor contenders (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage).

That’s a new record for the most nominations for a series in one year; GoT already boasts 260 Emmys and had been nominated over 700 times since it premiered in 2011.

The nomination also comes at an especially exciting time for Turner, as she is currently on her honeymoon with Jonas after tying the knot in France late last month.

The couple shared a handful of photos from their tropical getaway at a luxury resort in the Maldives.

“I found happiness #discoversoneva,” Jonas captioned his post, likely referring to the Jonas Brothers’ new documentary Chasing Happiness and new album Happiness Begins.

The couple officially tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. They married for the second time in late June at a chateau in France before friends and family, including Jonas’s brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, and Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Williams, who served as maid of honor.