Sophie Turner Says Joe Jonas Almost Kissed Her Game of Thrones Double by Accident

Joe Jonas is a “Sucker” for wife Sophie Turner – even when it’s not actually her.

The Game of Thrones actress revealed that her new husband once nearly kissed her Sansa Stark double on the show’s set after mistaking her for the real Turner.

“On Game of Thrones I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me,” Turner, 23, said on the Australian Smallzy’s Surgery podcast. “It was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss, and then he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!’”

Luckily for Jonas, 29, Turner says that for her latest film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, her stunts were mostly limited to “finger” stunts, as her character is telekinetic.

“It’s pretty much just like, finger stunts where I just wiggle my hands and something blows up,” she joked.

Still, the women they did bring on didn’t resemble Turner nearly as much as her GoT counterpart.

“I actually had two because my first one broke her ankle. They are truly amazing,” she said. “[But] they don’t really look like me. First of all, they’re much fitter, have much more muscle and [are] just better-looking aesthetically, in general.”

Turner married the Jonas Brothers musician last month in a surprise Las Vegas wedding that took place immediately following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer was on hand to support his wife Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of Dark Phoenix, the night after she hit the carpet with him for the release of his documentary Chasing Happiness.

“I’m really excited for him, and it’s an exciting time for the both of us,” she told Smallzy. “Obviously I’m his biggest cheerleader and he is mine, so I think we’re both excited for each other’s projects more than our own.”

Turner recently addressed the feeling of being a newlywed in an interview with PorterEdit, and said that while she’s enjoying the time, it still has yet to sink in.

“I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel,” she said. “I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

The couple is expected to have another, more formal wedding in France this summer.