Joe Guidice Says His 2020 Motto Is 'Don't Regret Anything' After Turbulent Year

Joe Giudice is heading into 2020 on a positive note.

On New Year’s Eve, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum shared a throwback clip from a 2011 episode of the Bravo reality show in which he can be seen chipping his tooth after taking an ill-fated tumble on his daughter Gia’s gymnastics mat to display how he’s “rolling into” the new decade.

“Yep that’s me!” Joe, 47, wrote in the caption of the clip. “A New Year’s resolution is something that went in one ear and out the other!”

“Well, not today,” continued Joe, who has been living in Rome after being deported to Italy earlier this year. “I sat with myself in Rome and reflected about how I’m jumping into 2020.”

RELATED: Joe Giudice Promises His Daughters the ‘Best of Me in 2020’ as He ‘Chokes Up’ Reflecting on Past Year

Joe went on to write that his new “juicy Joe motto” is “don’t regret anything, think twice, ask, absorb be a sponge, and be humble and patient to my new surroundings!”

“AaaaaawwYeah!” he wrote in closing.

In response to a fan asking what Joe plans to do for work in Italy in the comments section, he joked, “I was thinking of going out to be model.”

“I’m [the] right height! it’s in [the] works things take time here not like states!” he added.

A day earlier, Joe shared photos to Instagram of his reunion with his four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 (whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Giudice) in Rome.

In the caption of a photo taken with his daughters at the Roman Colosseum, he wrote, “‘Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right. Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.’ – Quote by Henry Ford.”

“In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom to that cause I get to see these faces again!!” he continued. “Till next time!!”

On Dec. 28, Joe shared a collage of family photos to Instagram and his goals for the New Year.

“I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!! This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family,” Joe wrote.

“I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!! They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he concluded.

In October, Joe was released from ICE custody and moved to Italy. He had been away since he began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

Teresa, 47, told PEOPLE last month that her daughters would be returning to Italy to spend Christmas with Joe. The reality star said she could not attend herself due to work obligations.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Spends Christmas Eve with Her Family — and ‘Pool Boy’ Ex Anthony Delorenzo!

Image zoom Joe Giudice Joe Giudice/Instagram

The girls’ trip came exactly one week after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Dec. 17 that Teresa and Joe decided to split after 20 years of marriage. A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the stars “have been separated” and wanted to both move on.

However, the source said the mom of four has not been dating anyone. “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said.

Image zoom Joe and Teresa Giudice with their four daughters Joe Giudice/Instagram

While her daughters were in Italy for Christmas Eve, Teresa spent the holiday surrounded by her family and her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo in New Jersey.

During a recent episode of RHONJ, the Bravo star revealed she had hired Delorenzo to build a pool for her New Jersey home. In the season 10 episode, costar Dolores Catania also joked about the pair’s past relationship, which took place when they were both teenagers.