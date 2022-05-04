Tuesday's reunion episode also saw Teresa get into a massive argument with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, after not asking her to be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding

Joe Gorga Storms Out of RHONJ Reunion After Blowout Fight with Sister Teresa Giudice: 'I Quit'

The season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was quite the explosive family affair.

During Tuesday's episode, tensions were high as Joe Gorga found himself involved in a blowout fight with his sister, Teresa Giudice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The argument began after host Andy Cohen read a fan tweet to Teresa, 49, that said, "If Margaret Josephs called Luis "Louie" Ruelas a little bitch boy, you'd go crazy, but when Jennifer Aydin does it to your brother, it's no big deal."

The fan was referring to an earlier episode when Jennifer hosted the group at her vacation home and got into a fight with Melissa Gorga after calling her husband "a little bitch girl."

Though Teresa argued she "wouldn't give a s—" if someone called Louie a "bitch girl," she then proceeded to say that her brother is "a little too much involved" with the housewives' drama, which seemingly justified the insult.

"See, that's where I get upset with you," Joe, 42, told Teresa. "That's terrible. That's how you put me down... you and your f––– friend, Jen."

TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty; John Lamparski/Getty

At one point, Joe told his sister, "I'm gonna call Louie a bitch boy when he comes out."

"I love my bitch boy," Teresa responded, before digging into her brother more. "And bitch boy, I'm sorry, Joe, you're kinda like a housewife. Sorry, you are."

"Oh, I'm a bitch now?" Joe asked. "You don't realize what you do. I've been dealing with you for how many years... I'm a f–––– man."

Teresa insisted that her words were not hurtful, telling her brother, "I'm not putting you down" and later asked "What do you care about [being] a bitch boy anyway? That's not a bad thing!"

But Joe wasn't convinced. "It's not a good thing! Listen, don't get me upset... I won't quit? You know what? Matter of fact, I quit."

As he walked off the stage, Joe added, "I quit. Thank you very much. Thank you, Bravo, thank you for 12 years. I love you, I'm done, f––– you people... Be a sister once in awhile!"

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga | Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty

That wasn't the only family drama that unfolded during the episode. Earlier in the reunion, fans also saw Melissa, 43, feud with Teresa for not including her as a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding.

Though Melissa said she was not initially hurt because she assumed it was just Teresa's daughters, she later became upset after it was revealed that Teresa was including Louie's sisters.

"Yeah, I speak to them all the time," Teresa explained, before telling Melissa, "This is the thing, honey. We're not close. You're my sister-in-law, but we're not close."

"It's just we have a lot of memories, even if we're not close," Melissa responded. "I've been here for all your s––, for the last 20 years. Me."

"We have history, honey, me and you. And I love you very much and I'm happy for you but I think you should remember what family is," Melissa added. "I'm more your family than those girls you met one year ago, and it's very sad that you don't feel that way."

"I didn't want it to be this big thing," Teresa said. "This is my day. It's about Louie and I."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY The cast of RHONJ | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But Melissa was quick to snap back. "It's about Louie, you, and Louie's family," she said, before pointing out how she and Joe also weren't seated at Teresa's family table at their engagement party.

"I went up to her at the engagement party and said 'I did not do the seating arrangements,' " Teresa attempted to explain.

"There's two tables! You didn't know that your only brother wasn't seated at your table?" Melissa asked. "It's fine, we're good, we wish you the best."