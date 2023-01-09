Joe Goldberg Has His Own Stalker in 'YOU' Season 4 Trailer: 'Who Are You?'

Joe Goldberg's "little European holiday" is anything but smooth sailing.

The YOU season 4 trailer is here, and the first look proves that someone is hot on Joe Goldberg's — er, Professor Jonathan Moore's — trail. Throughout the teaser, the serial killer receives a list of suspicious text messages proving someone has eyes on him. And things get even more serious when the mysterious texter calls the professor "Joe."

As Joe (Penn Badgley) assimilates to life in London as a college professor, he's thrown into a new social scene full of several "damaged" people who also happen to be a crowd of "privileged douchebags," in the words of Joe.

He ultimately aims to lay low — but that may be impossible for a few reasons.

Most obviously, the media is onto a new London murderer, coining them the "Eat The Rich Killer" for the high-brow victims they've chosen. As his peers speculate about the motive and identity of the killer, Joe chooses to play "Sherlock" to direct the attention where it benefits him.

Lying low only works if he becomes a recluse — something challenged when Joe picks up old habits and begins to watch his beautiful new neighbor Rear Window-style.

"I do miss having someone out there," he says, though he quickly tries to divert his romantic attraction away from the new woman. As their paths continue to cross, it's anyone's guess how far Joe will take his latest obsession.

Joe's main goal is to figure out who is watching him as he tries to stay out of the spotlight. At one point, he internally asks the potential perpetrator, "Who are you?"

YOU season three saw Joe "happily" married and living a suburban life with his wife, Love, and their newborn son. However, Joe couldn't keep his murderous, or sexual, impulses at bay for too long.

Upon starting an affair with his next-door neighbor, his quiet life became very dangerous. There was no shortage of murder — and Joe ended the season with the decision to move abroad…leaving his past, America, and trail of bodies, behind.

The first three seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix. Part 1 of season 4 drops Feb. 10, followed by part 2 on March 10.