Joe Giudice is trying to remain positive as Italy remains on national lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One day after coronavirus was declared a pandemic, Joe, who is currently living in Salerno, gave an about the situation in Italy.

While walking through a quiet village, where Joe, 49, appeared to be the only person out on the streets, he said, “Well, today they literally shut everything down.”

“There’s like not even suppliers, no nothing open. No cafes, ain’t anything today,” he said.

“So basically they’re containing this virus, I guess it’s good in a way. But at least we got a couple guys come out and go to work today. So we’re going to get something done today. Better to do something than nothing. I can’t just sit in the house all day,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

“But, you know, we gotta do what we gotta do,” he added. “It sucks, but it is what it is. Be safe, wash your hands.”

Joe also added that because of the virus, he is unable to visit his Italian grandmother.

RELATED: Cruises May Ban ‘Travelers of a Certain Age’ from Sailing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“The update here! People can work only praying 🙏 this will be better soon. Nonna said no visits till bann is lifted,” he captioned the post. “#italia #coronavirusitalianews #workhard #positivevibes #hope.”



Joe, who shares four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — with estranged wife Teresa, from whom he separated in December, is waiting out the final decision in his deportation case. He has been living in Italy since October.

Image zoom The Giudice family Joe Giudice/ Instagram

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. When officials made the announcement, they urged world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, at a press conference in Geneva. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

RELATED: Joe Giudice Calls Italy’s Coronavirus Lockdown ‘Ridiculous’: ‘Grow a Set of Cojones’

“There’s been so much attention on one word,” he said. “Let me give you some other words that matter much more, and that are much more actionable: Prevention. Preparedness. Public health. Political leadership. And most of all, people.

According to its official website, WHO defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” (Get even more information about pandemics, what defines them and why the coronavirus is one here.)

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus,” said Ghebreyesus. “It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

He added: “We’re in this together, to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable.”

At the end of February, prior to the explosion in coronavirus cases around the world, the Giudices’ lawyer said the family is staying calm when it comes to Joe’s safety.

“The family is praying for all those affected with the coronavirus,” James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE. “There is no heightened concern regarding Joe being in Italy.”

Joe previously called Italy’s lockdown “ridiculous” and falsely suggested “more people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose)” than from coronavirus, which is statistically untrue. According to The New York Times, there have been at least 1,442 confirmed cases and 38 deaths in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, and at least 15,113 cases and 1,016 deaths in Italy.