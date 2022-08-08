Joe Giudice Is 'Very Happy' for Ex-Wife Teresa's New Marriage: 'Wish Everyone the Best!'

Joe Giudice wishes nothing but the best for his ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star married her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Saturday in a ceremony attended by 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

"I'm very happy for Teresa," Joe, 50, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what's true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy."

Joe, 50, currently resides in the Bahamas after his 2019 deportation to his native Italy, and he says he's "all about the present."

He tells PEOPLE: "Work is good and yes, I'm dating. Very happy."

He shares that his "family visits a lot," and that his four daughters with Teresa — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — "come often."

"What more can I ask for?" he adds. "Wish everyone the best!"

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

After 20 years of marriage, Joe's divorce from Teresa was finalized in September 2020. Two months after the pair legally separated, Teresa went public with Ruelas. The twosome, who met each other that summer, got engaged in October 2021 while vacationing in Greece.

Joe told Celebuzz! in reaction to the engagement news: "I'm happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings."

He continued, "I think they moved a bit quick into this romance. But I'm glad she found her true love and wish them all the best."

Joe later spoke highly of Ruelas, calling him a "good guy."

"Louie's a good guy, you know what I mean? I have nothing against Louie," he told Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap. "I mean, I met him, he's a nice guy, they're happy, and that's all that matters. I don't expect her to be alone. Who wants to be alone?"

Addressing whether he would attend the wedding if asked, Joe said: "Would I go to the wedding? I mean, I don't care, why not?"

A day after Teresa's wedding, Joe shared a photo of his daughters as her bridesmaids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Teresa's wedding was filmed for RHONJ. It's currently uncertain how many episodes the special will have, but it's slated to broadcast after season 13 concludes its filming schedule.