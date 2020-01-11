Joe Giudice Tells Ex Teresa 'Whatever Happens in Our Future, Remember We Were Friends to Begin with'

Joe Giudice appears to be reflecting on his recent split from Teresa Giudice with a positive outlook.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum — who has been living in Rome after being deported to Italy earlier this year — shared a slideshow of throwback photos on Instagram Saturday, opening up about his future with his family amid his turbulent year.

The father of four, 47, included a range of photos from old images of him and Teresa at the start of their relationship to more recent photos of their recent family reunion in Italy.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!” he began his caption, referring to his 20-year long marriage with ex Teresa.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the reality stars are separating after 20 years of marriage.

“I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good,” he added.

Joe went on to explain that his priority will always remain his family, which includes daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏,” he concluded.

Recently, Joe honored his eldest daughter Gia for her 19th birthday by dedicating a touching post.

The reality star reflected on the time he spent away from his daughter while he served out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud — and then in ICE custody and Italy.

“These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person,” he wrote. “Honestly the longest years I have ever experienced to be away from all your success! I have made tons of mistakes so far. Though my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my firstborn, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you.”

“I am always trying to be the best dad I can be because you, my little girl, you are the best daughter I could ever ask for. For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be daddy’s little girl. Forever grateful,” he continued.

Gia celebrated with a trip to Montreal, Canada, according to her Instagram. This year was her first birthday celebration since Joe was released from prison in March 2019 and transferred to the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. Joe remained there until he moved to Italy in October, where he awaits the final ruling in his deportation appeal.

