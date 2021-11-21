Joe Giudice Starts Legal Process to Return to U.S., 'Won't Stop' Trying to Reunite with Daughters

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum has begun working with an immigration attorney following his deportation to Italy in 2019

Joe Giudice has started the legal battle to return to the United States.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 49, said he'll "do everything in my power" to get back to his four daughters with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, telling E! News that he's begun working with immigration attorney Jessica Cadavid.

"I talk to my kids all the time via phone or FaceTime. Gia was just here not too long ago. My kids visit together as much as they can, but, of course, it's not the same as if I were in Jersey with them and could see them every day," Joe said, adding: "Regarding my legal fight, my girls know that I won't stop and will do everything in my power until I can be with them again."

Cadavid tells PEOPLE she is filing a 212 waiver of inadmissibility on Joe's behalf. The waiver will "allow certain inadmissible foreign nationals to enter the United States temporarily as nonimmigrants," according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

"Joe's life was turned upside down when he got caught up in the strictest immigration system under Trump," Cadavid says in a statement. "Many rules changed, and now it is possible to apply for forgiveness through waivers or appeals; this means his 'history' can be balanced with the positive aspects that he has been involved in the last couple of years! With Biden as president, many laws have returned to including the human aspect in immigration. Even though we have a long road, we are hopeful that Joe will be able to come back and celebrate with his family."

Joe and Teresa Giudice Teresa and Joe Giudice with their daughters | Credit: Joe Giudice/Instagram

Joe and Teresa, 49, took turns serving time after they were indicted on federal fraud charges in 2013. After serving 41 months in prison, Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019, even though he lived his whole life in the United States.

The couple, who shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, subsequently split, and PEOPLE confirmed that they finalized their divorce in September.

Joe said the legal process "could take up to a year" until they reach an outcome. "I pray for a miracle that it's sooner," he said.

"I feel I deserve one because I did my time for a mistake that I deeply regret. It cost me my life, my family. It was a bad judgment on my end, which I deeply regret," Joe added. "If I could do it all over again, I would never make that mistake knowing what I know now and all I've learned. I have worked hard day in and day out to prove myself."