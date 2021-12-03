Joe Giudice Splits from Girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi: 'I Don't Have Time for a Relationship'

Joe Giudice is newly single.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, told PEOPLE that he and girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi broke up after a year of dating.

"I have a lot going on right now and don't have time for a relationship," Giudice said in a statement, sharing that he's working on an "appeal to get back to the U.S." with his new attorney.

"My manager Dominique Enchinton with new talent agency I signed with has been keeping loaded with new exciting projects," he said, crediting Dominton Talent House and also listing his "work here in the Bahamas" among his projects.

"I just honestly don't have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I'm more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family," he said of his daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. (After serving 41 months in prison, the father of four was deported to his native Italy in 2019 and has been living in the Bahamas.)

"It was great while it lasted with Daniela and we will see what the future will bring. I'm just more concentrated on everything else right now," Giudice concluded.

The ex-husband of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice first confirmed his relationship with Fittipaldi, a self-proclaimed food blogger and fitness enthusiast, on Valentine's Day weekend. At the time, Teresa, 48, commented on Joe's relationship post with two red heart emojis.

Joe's relationship with Fittipaldi was his first public romance since his separation from Teresa.

PEOPLE previously reported that the Bravo stars had come to a mutual decision to separate in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The exes had been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released in December 2015.

Teresa started dating her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas in July 2020 and then announced their engagement in October.

In November, Joe said he was working with an immigration attorney to return to the U.S. At the time, his immigration attorney Jessica Cadavid told PEOPLE that "Joe's life was turned upside down when he got caught up in the strictest immigration system under Trump," adding, "Many rules changed, and now it is possible to apply for forgiveness through waivers or appeals."