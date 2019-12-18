Joe Giudice Goes Shopping for His 'Angels' After Separation and Teresa Has Something to Say About It

Joe Giudice is spoiling his girls this Christmas!

On Tuesday, Joe, 47, shared a video on Instagram, which shows him at an outdoor mall. In the clip he pans the camera to show an array of Fendi shopping bags.

“It’s been a while since I baught [sic] my angels a Christmas gift 🎁,” Joe captioned the post, in reference to his four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, whom he shares with estranged wife Teresa Giudice.

The post caught the eye of Teresa, who questioned whether or not Joe bought her a lavish present as well.

“What about Mommy for helping… Your [sic] welcome Daddy,” Teresa, 47, commented, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

The cheeky exchange comes after it was revealed that Joe and Teresa have split following 20 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars “have been separated,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE exclusively.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe.”

“They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness,” the source added. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Still, the sources said “there are no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters.

The source said the girls will be visiting Joe for Christmas in Italy, while Teresa is staying home in New Jersey with her father.

PEOPLE reached out to Teresa’s lawyer James J. Leonard for comment, and he politely declined.

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and got married in October 1999. They have been living apart for nearly four years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year, but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October, where he’s currently awaiting the final decision in his deportation battle.

Teresa previously told PEOPLE the family understood why he chose to leave the United States after seven trying months in ICE custody.

“At the end of the day, I just want Joe to be happy. I’m just happy that he was free. I mean, where he was, it was really torturous,” she said, adding, “I mean, he did wait [to leave America] because that’s what his daughters wanted him to do, fight. And that’s I what I said to him, you can never regret it because you did fight, and now that was good that you were able to leave and still fight it from Italy. I was like, ‘You don’t want to be in there. It’s disgusting.’ Who would want to be in there?”