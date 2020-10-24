Joe Giudice also revealed that two of his daughters will be visiting him in Italy next month

Joe Giudice Says He and Ex Teresa Have 'Moved on Already,' Reveals He's 'Seeing' Someone New

Joe Giudice is opening up about his relationship with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, and his love life in Italy.

In a new interview with E! News, the reality star revealed that he has no hard feelings about his split from Teresa after 20 years of marriage. In fact, he is now involved with someone new. "We're not really dating," Joe, 48, told the outlet about his new love interest, who happens to be an attorney. "But we're, like, seeing each other or whatever."

When asked about what it has been like seeing Teresa, 48, date again, Joe said it would not be fair of him to be upset.

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?" he said. "Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."

The father of four added, "I mean, listen, we talk every day but, we kind of moved on already. What are you going to do? It's been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not. I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and got married in October 1999. They had been living apart for nearly four years when they decided to separate. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Speaking to E! News, Joe said he and Teresa were "doing our best" co-parenting their four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and 11-year-old Audriana.

"I've known Teresa since she was born. My father drove her father to the hospital and she was born. Their family was from my town over here, where I was born, and her parents knew my parents when they were in the old country here so we go back a long way. I can't get mad at her. She's the mother of my four daughters and she's taking care of them right now because obviously I can't," he said.

"What am I going to do, have the kids move here to a country that they don't even know the language? That would be a disaster. That'll be even worse," Joe added. "So the only thing we can do is try to make things the best we can. It's a shame what they had to go through, those kids. Thank God they're tough kids but it's still a damn shame. At the end of the day, you know, we're doing our best."

Thankfully, Joe will soon get to see some of his daughters face-to-face amid travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that both Milania and Gia will be traveling to Italy to be with their father next month.

"I'm excited. It would be nice if all four came but the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything. Which is understandable," he said.